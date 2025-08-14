Vece Paes, Indian hockey veteran and Tennis great Leander Paes’ father, dies at 80

Dr Vece Paes, a hockey bronze medalist for India during the 1972 Summer Games and father of former Olympic medalist and Tennis great Leander Paes, has passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning (Aug 14). Vece was hospitalised on Tuesday but breathed his last this morning, aged 80, losing his battle to the advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease. Having plied his trade in several sports and their associations, including playing cricket, football, and rugby, and serving as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union (1996-2002), Vece was a midfielder during his playing days with Indian Hockey.