LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Vece Paes, Indian hockey veteran and Tennis great Leander’s father, dies at 80

Vece Paes, Indian hockey veteran and Tennis great Leander Paes’ father, dies at 80

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 10:28 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 10:28 IST
Vece Paes, Indian hockey veteran and Tennis great Leander Paes’ father, dies at 80

Vece Paes, Indian hockey veteran and Tennis great Leander’s father, dies at 80 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Vece was hospitalised on Tuesday but breathed his last this morning, aged 80, losing his battle to the advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease.

Dr Vece Paes, a hockey bronze medalist for India during the 1972 Summer Games and father of former Olympic medalist and Tennis great Leander Paes, has passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning (Aug 14). Vece was hospitalised on Tuesday but breathed his last this morning, aged 80, losing his battle to the advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease. Having plied his trade in several sports and their associations, including playing cricket, football, and rugby, and serving as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union (1996-2002), Vece was a midfielder during his playing days with Indian Hockey.

Vece, a pioneer in Indian sports medicine, worked as a medical consultant with several sporting bodies, including the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Davis Cup Team.

More to follow…

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics