/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, named only Indian on TIME100 NEXT list alongside 6 global athletes

India's teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to scale new heights, but this time it is off the field. Sooryavanshi has been named in TIME magazine's TIME100 Next list of 'rising stars who are shaping the future' as one of seven athletes, the only cricketer, and the sole Indian athlete on the list. The 15-year-old's stock has risen rapidly ever since making his First-Class debut in the Ranji Trophy (India's premier red-ball multi-day tournament) in 2024 for Bihar at the age of 12. Sooryavanshi has been featured in the magazine's 'Phenom' category, with TIME stating that the batter "is fast becoming one of global sport’s most electrifying figures".

Who Else Is on the List?

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Apart from Sooryavanshi, the other six athletes featured in the TIME100 Next list are:

Arch Manning — American college football quarterback for the Texas Longhorns

Tyrese Maxey — Point guard for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers

Naomi Girma — Defender for the United States Women's National Soccer Team

Alexandra Eala — Women's tennis player from the Philippines

Folarin Balogun — United States Men's National Soccer Team player

Olivia Miles — Guard for the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx

Rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm since making his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar in 2024. He was picked by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals shortly after for INR 1 crore in 2025. In his maiden IPL season, he announced himself with a sensational hundred, despite playing only seven matches (252 runs at a strike rate of 206).