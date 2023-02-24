UWW confirms Asian Wrestling Championships to move out of New Delhi to Astana due to WFI controversy

Owing to the controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday announced that the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships that was supposed to take place in New Delhi has now been moved out to Astana in Kazakhstan. The continent event, which was earlier slated for March 28th to April 2nd window in India's capital, will now be held from April 7th to 15th, the wrestling’s governing body said adding the final dates will be confirmed soon.

"UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India," the UWW said in a statement.

Meanwhile, early this year, several top wrestlers including Olympic champions in Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vijay Dahiya among others protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi alleging the WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh along with other members of the committee for sexual misconducts on the female wrestlers over a long time. More so that the decorated female wrestler Vinesh Phogat and others also alleged that Brij had actually threatened them and they also raised fingers on the mismanagement by wrestling’s top body in India.

The Sports Ministry took notice of this protest that made headlines overnight for all wrong reasons. Acting immediately on this, the former BCCI president Anurag Thakur-led ministry held a meeting with the wrestlers assuring strict actions against the accused pending further investigation into the matter.

As a result, Brij Bhushan was sacked from his position then and there while a new committee was formed on January 23rd, chaired by former Olympic medalist Mary Kom to inquire the allegations laid by the wrestlers and were asked to submit a report within four weeks. Later, on past Thursday, the committee extended the deadline by further two weeks.