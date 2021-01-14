'Utter garbage': Michael Vaughan blasts Sri Lanka's batting performance against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan called Sri Lanka's batting performance against Joe Root and Co. as 'utter garbage' after the hosts were bowled out for 135 on Day 1 of the first Test in Galle.

England spinner Dom Bess' second Test five-wicket haul and Stuart Broad's three wickets bundled out Sri Lanka's batting order cheaply.

"Those 46.1 overs have been the worst possible advertisement for Test Cricket. It’s supposed to be the pinnacle, that was utter garbage from Sri Lanka," Vaughan posted on social media.

"England have been very, very good so far today. The complete opposite can be said of Sri Lanka, the batting has been atrocious."

While speaking on BBC Test Match Special, the former England captain added: "I don’t think the pitch has been treacherous. It’s turned a little and it’s stopping a little bit."

"You only have to look at the wickets – they have been a lot of poor strokes. Too many players today have taken on the high-risk option."

Bess, who scalped five wickets and conceded just 30 runs, admitted that it was not his best day with the ball.

"We have put ourselves in a really good position. Rooty and Jonny batted really well because the wicket started to spin," he said.

"I didn’t feel like I bowled very well. I felt I was quite nervous. I hadn’t bowled since the Test matches last summer in a game."

"I was pretty nervous and didn’t feel I bowled as well as I know I can. That is cricket isn’t it? There might be days bowl exceptionally well and go 1-100."

Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur was seen upset during the Lankan innings which became the talking point on social media.