Uthappa says Gambhir's batting order remark will 'backfire' if India's winning run ends in T20Is

Former India batter Robin Uthappa thinks that head coach Gautam Gambhir's 'batting order is overrated in white-ball cricket' is holding for time-being only. Uthappa opined that as long as India continue to win matches, batting order won't matter but the idea can circle back and haunt both Gambhir and India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

“If this goes south, it’ll backfire on both Surya and Gautam Gambhir. And people are anyway gunning for his (Gambhir) head," said Uthappa on his YouTube channel.

As for Surya, Uthappa added: "Today it’s not affecting him because India is winning matches. He’s one of the most successful Indian captain right now with an 85 win percentage. But if that drops over the next nine games, then it starts impacting his batting and it starts impacting how he leads on the field as well."

India are currently 1-0 up in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. They also have a five-T20I series against New Zealand at home before the next year's T20 World Cup which they enter as the defending champions.

With nine matches left ahead of the marquee tournament which India is co-hosting along with Sri Lanka, Gambhir and Surya would be hoping to not only finalize but also get the players going.

In the first T20I against South Africa, India won on the back of all-round performance by Hardik Pandya who was returning from a injury lay-off. He scored an unbeaten 50 and took a wicket as well, subsequently named Player for the Match.