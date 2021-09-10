USA's Jaskaran Malhotra enters elite list after smashing six sixes in over - WATCH

American batsman Jaskaran Malhotra joined the elite list of players to have smashed six sixes in an over on the international stage. The 31-year-old joined the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs and Kieron Pollard after smashing six sixes against Papua New Guinea.

ALSO READ: Fifth Test between India and England called off over COVID-19 concerns

Malhotra kicked off the final over of the innings with a mammoth six over the long-on. It was followed by a six over the covers. He then sent three deliveries down the ground and a final maximum over square leg.

WATCH|

🏏WATCH! 6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣



Jaskaran Malhotra makes history in Oman becoming just the 4th international cricketer after @hershybru @YUVSTRONG12 and @KieronPollard55 to hit 6⃣ x 6⃣'s in an over in his record-breaking innings of 1️⃣7️⃣3️⃣* vs Papua New Guinea today#WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eZrMM9PLFS — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021 ×

This is the second time (after Herschelle Gibbs) when a batsman smashed six sixes in a 50-over match.

South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs achieved the feat against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup while Yuvraj and Pollard had achieved the feat in T20I cricket.

Malhotra's smash-fest helped the USA post 271 runs on board. Jaskaran scored an unbeaten 173 runs. In reply, Papua New Guinea were bundled out for 137 within 38 overs.