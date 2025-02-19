USA’s men’s cricket team beat Oman on Tuesday (Feb 18), breaking India’s long-standing record for the lowest total defended in an ODI match. Playing at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, USA defended a mere 122 to rewrite the record books. Previously, the record was held by India, which beat Pakistan in 1985 while defending a total of 125 in Sharjah.

USA break India’s record for lowest total defended

Playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 cycle, Oman decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision proved right as the visitors were narrowed to 31/5 in 13 overs before some resolute batting show by the batters. Shakeel Ahmed (20/3), Aamir Kaleem (22/2) and Samay Shrivastava (41/2) were the pick of the bowlers for Oman.

Milind Kumar was the top scorer for the USA side as he scored 47 off 82 and tried to steady the innings. Aaron Jones (16) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (16) also contributed as the two helped USA reach the three-figure mark.

Lowest totals defended in ODIs

1. United States – 122 vs Oman (2024)

2. India – 125 vs Pakistan (1985)

3. West Indies – 127 vs England (1981)

4. Zimbabwe – 129 vs Afghanistan (2017)

5. South Africa – 129 vs England (1998)

6. Afghanistan – 131 vs Zimbabwe (2015)

7. Zimbabwe – 134 vs England (1992)

Oman fail to chase

Tasked to chase 123 to win, Oman had a horrible batting collapse as they were bowled out for 65 in 25.3 overs. Hammad Mirza with 29 runs was the only batter to score in double figures for the hosts with no other batter showing any resilience. Interestingly, four batters were out on duck for Oman, highlighting flaws in the batting line-up.

Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers for the USA as he ended with figures of 11/5 while Milind Kumar (17/2) and Yasir Mohammad (10/2) were also among the wicket-takers.