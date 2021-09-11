US Open: 'I’m going to try to leave my balls on court to beat Djokovic', says Medvedev

Russian ace Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the American Grand Slam after beating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

The second-ranked Medvedev thrashed 2nd seed Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to get into the third Grand Slam final that will be against Djokovic.

“I don’t think I played my best today but I’m really happy to be in the final,” Medvedev said.

Djokovic will be eyeing record 21 Grand Slams surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's total tally. He is also looking to complete the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

The Serbian World No.1 will be looking to win the fourth US Open Grand Slam.

“We all know what Novak is chasing,” Medvedev said. “The only thing I can do is try to play my best.” Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in this year’s Australian Open final, trails Zverev 5-4 in their all-time rivalry and trails Djokovic 5-3.

“If it’s (Djokovic), after the Australian Open, I’m going to try to leave my balls on the court to beat him,” Medvedev said.

Djokovic seeks only the fourth men’s singles Slam in history after Don Budge in 1938 and Laver in 1962 and 1969.

