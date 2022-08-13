US Open: Big boost to Novak Djokovic's participation after USA confirms changes to COVID norms

Just few weeks before the commencement of the US Open 2022 edition, which will be the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, there is good news for Novak Djokovic and his ardent fans. The unvaccinated Djokovic's participation in the forthcoming showpiece event, in the Flushing Meadows, has received a big boost after USA confirmed changes to the Covid rules.

The American authorities have decided they will not discriminate between those who have taken the COVID jab and those who are yet to. Thus, this will pave way to allow the 2022 Wimbledon champion Djokovic to take part in the mega event, which will get underway on August 29. The Serbian has remained firm on his stance of not taking the Covid vaccine, which had also resulted in him being sent back to his home country from Australia for the 2022 Australian Open early this year.

Despite the change brought forward, the US Open organisers haven't yet officially announced the development. Nonetheless, it is now certain that Djokovic will be part of the action in New York, spanning from August 29-September 11.

On Thursday (August 11), The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -- an agency that governs health measures in the the country -- put an end to many of the COVID restrictions, including that the vaccinated and unvaccinated people will now be given the same treatment nationwide.

It is to be noted that the CDC is yet to update its travel advice, which currently states that all non-US citizens and nationals have to be fully vaccinated before entering USA. However, its website does mention that this is under review in the aftermath of the latest update.

A statement read: "This updated guidance is intended to apply to community settings. In the coming weeks, CDC will work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel, with today’s update."

Russia's Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion in this year's US Open. Djokovic had lost last year's final in straight sets to the Russian.