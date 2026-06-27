/US Open 2026: Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, K Srikanth advance to semifinals

Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag produced a standout performance to knock out third seed Riko Gunji of Japan, while Rounak Chouhan extended his impressive run to book a place in the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament on Friday. Devika held her composure at crucial moments in both games to secure a hard-fought 22-20, 21-19 victory over Gunji in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Chouhan, meanwhile, continued his fine form with a commanding 23-21, 21-11 win over Israel’s Misha Zilberman in just 38 minutes, advancing to his maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 men’s singles semifinal.

Former world No. 1 K Srikanth also progressed to the last four, overcoming Chinese Taipei’s Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-9, 12-21, 21-8 in a three-game contest. His victory keeps alive the possibility of an all-Indian men’s singles final.

Chouhan will next face eighth seed Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals, while Srikanth is set to meet Japan’s fourth seed Yudai Okimoto.

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In the women’s singles, Devika will take on Denmark’s second seed Line Christophersen, who defeated India’s Tanvi Sharma 21-16, 11-21, 21-11 in the quarterfinals.