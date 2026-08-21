/US Open 2026 announces record prize money, including $140k for first-round losers

The US Open 2026, year's last tennis grand slam to be played from Aug 30, will be played without players protesting over the prize money as they had done prior to French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. This comes after the US Open announced a 20 percent increase in prize money, making it $5.5 million for the winners of men's and women's singles. The total prize money at the Flushing Meadows would be a record $108 million. Apart from the prize money, the tournament organizers have also announced to commit a $2 million fund to be used to provide benefits and help in existing pension funds as well.

How does US Open record prize and new $2 million fund affect other grand slams?

The players have welcomed the record prize money at the US Open 2026 which also guarantees $140,000 for the losers in the first round, but have remained firm on their demand of standard revenue-sharing model instead of every year announcement.

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"This is a substantial increase in prize money. While this is not yet tied to an agreed revenue-sharing formula, players remain committed to that principle and will continue to work with each of the grand slams toward that goal," said a player spokesperson as reported by the Guardian.

The new $2 million fund by the US Open for player benefits also puts pressure on the other grand slams to come up or replicate the same steps. Apart from record prize money and the player fund, all four grand slam organizers will also set up a joint Player Advisory Council as well.

"Players have also strongly welcomed the decision by the four Grand Slams to establish a Player Advisory Council, a significant milestone, as it reflects real responsiveness on one of the requests players laid out to the Grand Slams eighteen months ago," the spokesperson added.

What players said about the developments?

"These steps represent important progress in the ongoing conversations between players and the US Open over the past 18 months," a spokesperson for the players said.