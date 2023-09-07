US Open 2023 LIVE Streaming: How to watch the last Grand Slam tournament of the year live in India

After intense games and shocking upsets, the US Open 2023 has reached its semifinal stage. The last Grand Slam tournament of the year will feature some of the most talented tennis players in the world.

The last four players who have reached the men's singles are Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Ben Shelton. Moreover, Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, Madison Keys, and Aryna Sabalenka made it to the women's singles semifinals.

Coco Gauff will be up against Karolina Muchova in the first semifinal, while the second semifinal will be Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka. In the men's singles semifinals, Ben Shelton will lock horns with Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev will clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

India's Rohan Bopanna has also made it to the US Open 2023 men's doubles semifinals alongside Mattew Ebden. The duo will clash with French tennis players Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

In the first match of the women's doubles, Erin Routliffe and Wang Xinyu will square off with Gabriela Dabrowski and HsiehSu-we.

Here's everything you need to know about the match timings and live streaming details of the US Open 2023.

US Open 2023 Semifinals: Live Streaming Details

When will the US Open 2023 women's singles semifinals take place?

The US Open 2023 women's singles semifinals will take place on Friday, September 8, at 04:30 AM IST.

When will the US Open 2023 men's singles semifinals take place?

The US Open 2023 men's singles semifinals will take place on Saturday, September 9.

When will the US Open 2023 men's doubles semifinals take place?

The US Open 2023 men's doubles will take place on Thursday, September 7. The first semifinal between Bopanna-Ebden and Mahut-Herbert will start at 09:30 PM IST at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 women's doubles semifinals take place?

The US Open 2023 women's doubles will take place on Friday, September 8.

How to watch US Open 2023 semifinals Live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the US Open 2023 live in India

Which TV channels will telecast the US Open 2023 semifinals live in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for US Open 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 will live telecast the US Open 2023 semifinals in India with English commentary.

