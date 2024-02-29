UPW vs GG- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL match live on mobile

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will clash in Match 8 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Friday (Mar 1) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following two consecutive defeats, UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, showcased a stellar performance against the formidable Mumbai Indians women's team, despite the absence of their regular captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants’ woes lie in their inconsistent batting performances in both matches.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: When is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place on Friday, March 1.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: Where is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: At what time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: When and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: How to watch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Probable playing XI

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.