Updated IPL 2022 points table after Lucknow Super Giants versus Punjab Kings clash

Match 42 of IPL 2022 edition saw the newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday evening (April 29), at the MCA Stadium, Pune. While both sides were coming into this fixture on the back of a win in their last clash, it was expected to be a close affair where Lucknow eventually triumphed over Punjab by 20 runs.

Being asked to bat first, Rahul & Co. managed a modest 153-8 courtesy of Quinton de Kock's 46, Deepak Hooda's 34 and cameos from Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan. Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar were the stand out performers for Punjab with the ball.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: KL Rahul triumphs over good friend Mayank Agarwal as LSG beat PBKS by 20 runs

In reply, Mayank-led Punjab had many batters getting starts but none of them stayed till the end to take the team past the finish line. Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow challenged the Lucknow bowlers for a bit but Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin delivered for LSG along with good captaincy from Rahul to restrict Punjab for 133-8. Here's the updated points table after LSG's 20-run win over PBKS tie:

At the post-match presentation, a jubiliant Rahul said, "I was disappointed and fuming at the end of the first innings. Stupid cricket with the bat. It does happen but we did talk about it at the time-out. We did talk that we can defend 160 as this wasn't a great pitch. The crucial runs at the back end and then the execution with the ball helped us win. We need to get better with the bat. Half-time, when Quinny and Deepak were batting they paced it really really well to get to 60 in 9 overs on a tricky wicket. Had we batted smartly, we could have gotten to 180-190. The way we responded with the ball was phenomenal. Krunal has been brilliant throughout the tournament. In this season he has really worked on his bowling. Bowling economically is important but he has been giving us two three wickets in the middle overs. Bishnoi is an aggressive bowler. We are fine with him going for a few fours and sixes looking to go for wickets. I think we just need to be smarter in reading the game. If we could have not played too many shots we could have done better. We have been good on the field and good with the ball. Just need to keep repeating the good things."