Updated IPL 2022 points table after Delhi Capitals thrash Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Micthell Marsh and David Warner starred with the bat for Delhi Capitals (DC) as they thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 11). It was a brilliant all-round performance from DC, who kept their playoffs hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a much-needed win.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited RR to bat first in the game. His bowlers didn't let him down as thet managed to restrict Sanju Samson & Co. to 160/6 in 20 overs. R Ashwin notched up his highest ever T20 score for RR with a brilliant 50 off 38 balls while Devdutt Padikkal scored a quickfire 48 off 30 balls.

However, DC pacers dominated the proceedings at the DY Patil Stadium as the trio of Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Marsh finished with two wickets each. While DC were expected to have a tight run-chase, Marsh and Warner combined to make light work of the 161-run target.

After losing opener KS Bharat on a duck, the duo joined forces to post a massive 144-run stand for the second wicket and take DC over the line comfortably. While Warner scored an unbeaten 52 off 41 balls, Marsh was the aggressor with a stunning 89 off 62 balls laced with 7 sixes and 5 fours.

With the win, Delhi Capitals moved to the fifth spot on the points table and are still alive in the race for the playoffs with 12 points from as many matches this season. RR, on the other hand, are stuck at the third spot with 14 points from 12 games.

Check out the updated IPL 2022 points table:

Both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals now have their fates in their own hands with two games to go in the season. While DC can reach a maximum of 16 points this season, RR can still get to 18 points and assure themselves of a spot in the top four.