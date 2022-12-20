Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England whitewash Pakistan in Karachi

England completed a historic Test series whitewash over hosts Pakistan on Tuesday (December 20). Resuming Day 4 needing just 55 more to chase down a paltry 167, with eight wickets in hand, opener Ben Duckett (82 not out) and Ben Stokes' 35 not out took England to a convincing win. In addition, this became the first time that hosts Pakistan were whitewashed in whites at home.

Talking about the third and final Test, England already had an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first at their happy hunting ground; i.e. the National Stadium, Karachi. Riding on captain Babar Azam's 78 and Agha Salman's 56, Pakistan only managed 304. In reply, Harry Brooks scored yet another century in the series -- his third overall -- whereas fifties from Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes took England to 354 all-out, grabbing a vital 50-run lead.

In the third innings, Pakistan once again fell flat with many of their batters getting starts but none managing to stay for long. Babar (54), Saud Shakeel (53) were the top scorers but Jack Leach (ending with a seven-fer in the match) and debutant Rehan Ahmed (returning with a five-fer in only his second innings) rattled the hosts for 216 before England chased down 167 on the penultimate day's morning session.

Here's the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England humiliate Pakistan at home:

At the post-match presentation, England captain Stokes said, "Perfect (sums up the Test series). We got a process in which we want to play, the challenge is to play on different kinds of pitches and we stuck to our gameplan and adapted really well with bat and ball. Everyone delivered. Lot spoken about the way we bat, but our bowling stood up as well. It comes down to belief. The belief we have on the team in what we were trying to do and it resonates around everybody, it's unbelievable and to be able to lead the group full of confidence, it's amazing. Every person stood up at some point and put on some kind of match winning performance."