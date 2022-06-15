Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England beat NZ to take unassailable lead

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:45 PM(IST)

Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England beat NZ Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here's the updated points table in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship after England's series win over New Zealand:

England defeated New Zealand in a high-scoring thriller, by five wickets, to win the second and penultimate Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday (June 14). With the victory, the Ben Stokes-led England side also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final Test set to be held in Headingley, Leeds.

Talking about the second Test, Stokes & Co. opted to bowl first and were in for a leather hunt as Darly Mitchell's 190 and Tom Blundell's 106 propelled the Kane Williamson-less Kiwis to 553 all-out. In reply, centuries from Ollie Pope, Joe Root (176) and fifties from Alex Lees and Ben Foakes took England's score to 539. With a 14-run lead, Black Caps posted 284 riding on half-centuries from Will Young, Devon Conway and Mitchell as visitors set Stokes-led English side a competitive 299-run target in 72 overs. Here's the updated points table in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship after England's series win over NZ:

WTC Points Table

ALSO READ | ICC Test Rankings: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah rises to 3rd, run-machine Joe Root becomes No. 1 batter

Despite the win, England were docked two points from the overall tally, being reduced to 23.8 from 25 points, for slow-over rate (being two overs short of the target). The English camp, however, will be elated after a much-needed series win following a terrible run in the last few months. 

The Stokes-Brendon McCullum-era has begun in style and England will now hope to inflict a series whitewash over the current World Test Champions. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 15, 2022 | Match 6 Toss: Nepal, Elected To: Field
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
USA
0/0
(0.0 ov)
 VS
NEP
Full Scorecard →
Jun 14, 2022 | Match 5
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
NEP
(33.1 ov) 167/3
VS
OMA
163 (46.5 ov)
Nepal beat Oman by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jun 14, 2022 | 3rd T20I
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2022
ZIM
(20.0 ov) 90/9
VS
AFG
125/8 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App