Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman recalls Team India's historic Gabba win in Australia

After being praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat', the Indian cricket team was lauded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2021 speech on Monday.

Heaping praise on the Indian cricket team and its performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Nirmala Sitharaman said that that Team India's performance Down Under reminded everyone of human qualities, particularly youth, and their will to succeed.

"I can't help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after the team India's recent spectacular success in Australia.

"It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as people, particularly our youth, epitomise having abundant promise and the unsuppressed first to perform and to succeed," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

While India started the series with a devastating defeat in Adelaide, the visitors, in the absence of some of their biggest stars, bounced back to win the Melbourne Test, draw the Sydney Test and defy all the odds to win the Gabba Test as they scripted history by winning two Test series on the bounce on Australian soil.

Before lauding the Indian team, Sitharaman also recalled Rabindranath Tagore's words: "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark."

Presenting one of the most-awaited Budget, Sitharaman announced ₹2,83,846 lakh crore for health and wellness sector which also includes ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines.

With COVID-19 pandemic bringing down country's GDP growth to a mere 4 per cent, the Union Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance