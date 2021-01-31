'Team's hard work was inspiring’: PM Narendra Modi praises Team India for historic win in Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Ajinkya Rahane and Co. for their historic Test series win against Australia.

ALSO READ: 'Definitely want to be part of': Pujara confident of playing in IPL

During PM Modi's radio show 'Mann ki Baat', he congratulated the Indian team for their hard work and teamwork in the series.

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring," PM Modi said during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanked PM Modi for his words of appreciation and encouragement.

“Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high. @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93 @ImRo45 @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS,” BCCI tweeted.

Indian captain Virat Kohli shared the tweet with a tricolour emoji.

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and guided the team to 2-1 win, also took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward.”

Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji 🙏 It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8vxfrU3N4v — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 31, 2021 ×

Ravichandran Ashwin also thanked the Prime Minister. He said: “Thank you so much sir.”