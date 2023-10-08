Unfortunate Carlos Sainz sits out Qatar Grand Prix due to fuel problems
The Italian team confirmed his absence from the grid in a statement
Carlos Sainz was ruled out of starting Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix for Ferrari after suffering a fuel-system problem on his car.
The Italian team confirmed his absence from the grid in a statement that followed a frantic effort by his mechanics, on the grid, before the race.
In the end, the team decided with barely an hour to go that his SF-23 would not be ready in time to occupy his disappointing 12th spot on the grid for the race.
The statement said: "Due to a fuel system issue on his car, Carlos will not take part in the Qatar GP."
Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari at the Singapore Grand Prix last month, ending a 10-race winning streak for world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc will carry their hopes from fifth on the grid.
Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez will start the race from the pit lane due to car changes following his crash with Alpine's Esteban Ocon in Saturday's sprint race.
