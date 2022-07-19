UNBELIEVABLE! Yasir replicates Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' to outfox Mendis in Galle Test - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:06 PM(IST)

Yasir Shah replicates Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' to outfox Kusal Mendis - WATCH Photograph:( AFP )

Yasir Shah produced Shane Warne-like 'Ball of the Century' to get the better of Kusal Mendis in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Galle. UNMISSABLE:

Shane Warne bowled the 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Mike Gatting during the 1990s Ashes. Talking about the delivery, it was pitched outside leg-stump but turned big-time to rattle the top of off-stump as England's Gatting was shellshocked, along with the spectators in the stands.

Warne's delivery, which can be termed as one of the biggest spinning deliveries of all time, remains a fan favourite and many still watch it on loop on Youtube and social media platforms. Recently, Pakistan's veteran spinner Yasir Shah replicated Warne's 'Ball of the Century' with an unplayable to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in the third and penultimate innings of the ongoing Galle Test between the two Asian giants.

Here's Yasir's delivery to Mendis, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms:

Yasir -- who made his comeback into the Test line-up for the SL series in the Island nation -- ended five wickets in the match overall. Despite his memorable delivery, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankans have still set up a challenging 342-run target for the Babar Azam-led visitors in the first Test. Pakistan are on course towards achieving the target at present, despite losing two wickets for 104, but the game can still offer more twists and turns with a full day's play remaining.

