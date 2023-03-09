UFC Fight Night Yan vs Dvalishvili: Check date, time, venue, fight card, live-streaming & TV broadcast details

UFC Fight Night Yan vs Dvalishvili: This weekend, UFC Fight Night 221, also known as UFC on ESPN+ 79, will take place on Saturday, March 11, at The Theater at the Virgin Hotels in Paradise, Nevada. Fans around the world are excited about this event, which features a highly anticipated matchup between former bantamweight champion and No.2-ranked 135-pound contender, Petr Yan, and the No.3-ranked fighter in the division, Merab Dvalishvili.

The event's main card is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+, while the prelims will be available to stream on the UFC Fight Pass at 3 PM ET. The co-main event will feature No.8-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov against No.14-ranked Alexandr Romanov, while the fight preceding it will see No.6-ranked light heavyweight contender Nikita 'The Miner' Krylov fighting No.8-ranked Ryan 'Superman' Spann.

One of the main attractions of the event will undoubtedly be Yan's comeback after his controversial loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 280. Despite his two-fight losing streak, Yan is a highly competitive fighter who has been involved in several closely contested bouts. However, his last loss to O'Malley was considered by many to be a controversial decision.

Before the O'Malley fight, Yan faced current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a rematch. Sterling convincingly defeated Yan, who was then the UFC interim champion. Yan will undoubtedly be looking to get back to winning ways at UFC Fight Night 221, but he will have his work cut out for him against Dvalishvili, who is currently riding an eight-fight win streak.

With the main card and prelims packed with highly competitive fights, UFC Fight Night 221 promises to be a memorable event for fans of mixed martial arts. Whether you're tuning in to watch Yan's comeback or to see some of the other talented fighters on display, this is an event that no MMA fan will want to miss.

UFC Fight Night Yan vs Dvalishvili details

UFC Fight Night 221 main card event will see Petr Yan locking horns with Merab Dvalishvili. The event will take place at 6 PM ET on Saturday, March 11 (4:30 AM IST on Sunday). The preliminary round will start at 3 PM IST (1:30 AM IST on Sunday) The venue of the clash is the Theater at the Virgin Hotels in Paradise Nevada.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Yan vs Dvalishvili match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC Fight Night will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 11 PM on Saturday, with the Prelims starting at 8 PM UK time. The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC Fight Night Yan vs Dvalishvili. In India, the preliminary round will start at 1:30 AM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM on Sunday. To watch UFC Fight Night live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC Fight Night 221 Main Card - 6 PM ET

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC Fight Night 221 Prelims - 3 PM ET

Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assunção vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

