UFC fight night Strickland vs Imavov: Check date, time, venue, full card, livestreaming & TV broadcast details

The stage is set for the first event of UFC IN 2023 as Las Vegas APEX gets ready for another UFC fight night: Strickland vs Imavov. The card marks the first big promotional event for UFC in 2023, which was originally scheduled under the middleweight category between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov. However, Gastelum’s name was dropped from the card due to injury, before Sean Strickland was called in on short notice to lock horns with Imavov, making it a lightweight contest. The clash will take place this weekend. All details regarding the showdown, including timings and cards, are given in the article.

How to watch UFC Fight night livestreaming

In the United States, ESPN+ will stream the preliminary round and the main event. The monthly subscription fee is $9.99, but viewers can save about 20% by purchasing an annual subscription for $99.99. The UFC package costs $124.98 and comes with access to one pay-per-view event and a yearlong ESPN+ membership. The event will be broadcast simultaneously on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish), which may be accessed through Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 annually, also allows you to watch it.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Full Card

The following are the fighters scheduled to appear on the forthcoming card:

Main Card

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov (light heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington (women's bantamweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Preliminary Card