UFC Fight Night: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Petr Yan by unanimous decision

UFC Fight Night main event: The main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was in the Bantamweight division on Sunday (March 12). Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia) defeated Petr Yan (Russia) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45). The fight, which was five rounds long, saw 49 takedown attempts by Dvalishvili as Yan, the former Bantamweight champion, struggled to defend each of them. Dvalishvili dominated the fight and earned the unanimous decision victory.

Main event: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili (Bantamweight division)

Round 1: The first round of this Bantamweight bout started with Dvalishvili going for a takedown attempt and throwing punches at Yan. The Georgian went for a second takedown attempt but failed. Yan threw a strong right low kick which imbalanced Dvalishvili. However, the Georgian fought back with a right head kick and 1-2. Yan threw another right-low kick. The fight continued with Dvalishvili attempting a third takedown, followed by a combination of punches. A fourth takedown from Dvalishvili but Yan countered with a left elbow strike. The Georgian dominated this round.

Round 2: Merab Dvalishvili began the second round with a loose right-low kick. Dvalishvili attempted the first takedown of this round but Petr Yan defended it. The Russian then ate a big right hand from Dvalishvili, followed by a right elbow strike. Yan further deflected a left front kick. Dvalishvili pressurised Yan with a strong 1-2 and three elbow strikes. The Georgian attempted another takedown but Yan got back up. The Russian then defended two right head kicks. The second round continued with Dvalishvili going for a loose right body kick, but Yan got a hold of his leg and pinned him to the ground. However, Dvalishvili got rid of his guard and both fighters were on their feet. Yan then went for a strong left-body hook.

Round 3: A show of great striking from both fighters marked the beginning of the third round. Dvalishvili started the fight with a strong right hand while Yan countered with kicks. Both fighters attempted takedowns but Dvalishvili was more dominating throughout the round.

Round 4: Dvalishvili and Yan landed strong kicks on each other. The first takedown attempt from the Georgian but Yan reversed his position and both fighters were back at the center of the octagon. Dvalishvili continued his dominance with a right kick, another takedown attempt, and a right knee strike to the body. Yan, meanwhile, could only defend a left head kick from the Georgian. The fourth round ended with a clean left hook from Dvalishvili.

Round 5: The fifth and final round of this Bantamweight bout started with Petr Yan faking jabs and Merab Dvalishvili landing a strong right-low kick. Yan then defended a left front kick. Dvalishvili went for multiple takedown attempts in this round.

In the post-fight interview, Dvalishvili said, "I am so proud now! It was very personal for me, but I tried so hard to keep it professional. And now, I was able to show my work. Petr called me 'zero'. Who's 'zero' now?! My style is difficult, I welcome anybody!"

Co-main event: Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov (Heavyweight division)

Ranked heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov went right to work in their co-main event bout. Romanov made Volkov defend the takedown early but got punished for it. Volkov landed a damaging right hand, and the referee called off the action due to unanswered ground and pound. Volkov scored his 24th KO.

In the post-fight interview, Volkov said that he was ready for any fight. "I knew he was going to use all his strength in that takedown so I had to keep moving forward. I'd like to thank everyone who helped me with my wrestling. I'm ready for whoever UFC gives me. Call me out!"

