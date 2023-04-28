UFC Fight Night live streaming: When and where to watch Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon live in UK, US & India?

UFC Fight Night live streaming: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to host a Fight Night event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas this weekend before heading back on the road for two events in May. The main event will feature bantamweights Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, who are looking to climb up the bottom half of the division’s top 15 with a big win.

Originally scheduled as the co-main event for last weekend's card, the Song vs. Simon fight was promoted to a five-round headlining spot after a main event bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano was cancelled. Song is seeking his first UFC main event victory after suffering a fourth-round doctor stoppage defeat against Cory Sandhagen in September 2022. He had achieved three victories at bantamweight before then.

Simon, on the other hand, is on a four-fight win streak, with three coming via finish. He has defeated the then-undefeated Jack Shore and veteran Raphael Assuncao. However, this will be the first time he will fight for a maximum of five rounds in the UFC cage. UFC Fight Night Song vs Simon match live-streaming details In UK, UFC Fight Night Song vs Simon match will be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC Fight Night Song vs Simon match: In India, the preliminary round will start at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST. To watch UFC Fight Night, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV. UFC Fight Night Song vs Simon match details UFC Fight Night Song vs Simon event will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT/ 11 PM GMT (Saturday, April 29) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 30). The venue of the clash is the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.