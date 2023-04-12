UFC Fight Night Holloway vs Allen: Check date, time, venue, fight card and live-streaming details

UFC Fight Night Holloway vs Allen: The city of Kansas in the Midwestern USA will host the Ultimate Fighting Championship event after four years. UFC Kansas City 2023, also known as UFC on ESPN 44, will feature a star-studded lineup with Max Holloway and Arnold Allen in the main event. The match between the former UFC featherweight champion Holloway and No. 4 contender Allen will have title implications.

The main card also includes featherweight matches between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo, and light heavyweight contests between Dustin Jacoby and Azamat Murzakanov, and Tanner Boser and Ion Cutelaba. Two top 15 bantamweights, Pedro Munhoz and Chris Gutierrez, will also battle it out. The preliminary card will feature eight more fights with many renowned names such as Bill Algeo, T.J. Brown, Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, Zak Cummings, Ed Herman, Gillian Robertson, Lando Vannata, Aaron Phillips, Joselyne Edwards, and Lucie Pudilova.

UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match details

UFC fight night this weekend’s main card fight will see Max Holloway taking on Arnold Allen. The main card event will start at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 15. The event starts at 12:30 AM GMT and 6 AM IST on Sunday, April 16. The venue of the clash is T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

How to watch UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC Fight Night will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 12:30 AM on Sunday, April 16, with the Prelims starting at 9:30 PM GMT UK time (Saturday). The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match. In India, the preliminary round will start at 3:00 AM IST, and the main event is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM on Sunday. To watch UFC Fight Night live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC Kansas City 2023 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

2. Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

5. Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

6. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown

2. Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

5. Lightweight Bout: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

7. Bantamweight Bout: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

8. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

When will UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match be played?

UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match will be played on Saturday, April 15.

What time will UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match start?

UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match will start at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 15. The event starts at 12:30 AM GMT and 6 AM IST on Sunday, April 16.

Where will UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match be played?

UFC fight night Holloway vs Allen match will be played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.