UFC Fight Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo: Check date, time, venue, fight preview & live streaming details

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight finishers Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo will lock horns this weekend at the UFC Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Barboza came close to winning a title in 2017 before running into Khabib. However, the ship has sailed for the 37-year-old Barboza. He has had a remarkable career in the past decade with high competition. He always put forth his best efforts in the cage, even against the best of the best. Although, the road doesn't get smoother opposite Billy Quarantillo, an established premier Featherweight action fighter. Quarantillo has been seeking a breakthrough moment as he's on the cusp of a position in the rankings.

Here's everything you need to know about the UFC fight between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo. We have also mentioned details about the upcoming UFC fights.

UFC Fight Barboza vs Quarantillo: Match Details

On Friday, April 15, 2023, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Kansan City, Missouri, for the first time in almost four years. Edson Barboza, ranked number 14, will square off with Billy Quarantillo in a 145-pound showdown. The UFC fights will also feature a star-studded lineup as former featherweight champion and rank number 2 contender Max Holloway will collide with number 4, Arnold Allen, in a crucial bout with title implications. Furthermore, Azamat Murzakanov will fight against Dustin Jacoby.

How to watch UFC Kansan City 2023 in India?

In India, the preliminary round will start at 3:00 AM IST, and the main event will commence at 6:00 AM on Sunday. To watch UFC Fight Night live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC Kansas City 2023: Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

2. Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

5. Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

6. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown

2. Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

5. Lightweight Bout: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

7. Bantamweight Bout: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos