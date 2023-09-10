UFC 293: Major disappointment for Adesanya as Strickland becomes new Middleweight champion

UFC 293: It was a major disappointment for Israel Adesanya (New Zealand) as Sean Strickland (United States) defeated him by unanimous decision to become the new UFC Middleweight champion at UFC 293 in Qudos Bank Arena in Australia's Sydney on Sunday (September 7). In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov (Russia) continued his resurgence in the Heavyweight division as he earned a second-round submission win over Tai Tuivasa (Australia).

Main event: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweight division)

Sean Strickland stunned Israel Adesanya to win the 185-pound belt with a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46). The five-round fight saw Strickland landing the most telling blows on Adesanya. During the fight, Strickland was the one pressing the action making Adesanya work going backward and never giving him a square target to hit.

In the fourth round, both fighters had flurries go their way, but Strickland dictated the pace. The final round showcased Strickland’s brilliant offense and simple but perfect boxing put Adesanya on the back foot the whole round.

In the post-fight interview, Strickland said he was surprised at the victory. "He’s (Israel) beat the majority of my friends pretty easily. I was doubting myself at times, but the fans in Australia motivated me. In that fourth round, when I heard you guys yelling, it fueled me. I want to thank you, Australia."

Co-main event: Alexander Volkov vs. Tai Tuivasa (Heavyweight division)

The UFC 293's co-main event was in the Heavyweight division between Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa. Volkov won the fight after earning a second-round submission victory over Tuivasa. The Russian was the far more technical of the two throughout, battering Tuivasa with long jabs and kicks to all levels. But Tuivasa beat up the lead leg of Volkov and stayed competitive until the fight hit the canvas.

In the second round, Volkov climbed into a mount and started to dominate. After attacking with ground and pound, Volkov laced up the rarely-seen Ezekiel choke, drawing out the tap in the final moment.

With the submission victory, Volkov said, "I knew he was tough, throwing so many leg kicks...but you have to know that I’m from Kyokushin karate, and these kicks are like our air. I learned that Ezekiel Choke when I was really young, so I want to thank (my teacher).”

The Russian has now earned three straight stoppage victories to put himself back into the title conversation in the Heavyweight division.

Here are the results of other fights from UFC 293:

> Manel Kape defeats Felipe dos Santos by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

> Justin Tafa defeats Austen Lane by TKO (strikes) at 1:22 of Round 1

> Tyson Pedro defeats Anton Turkalj by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1

> Carlos Ulberg defeats Da Woon Jung by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3

> Chepe Mariscal defeats Jack Jenkins by Verbal Submission (arm injury) at 3:19 of Round 2

> Jamie Mullarkey defeats John Makdessi by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

> Nasrat Haqparast defeats Landon Quinones by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

> Charlie Radtke defeats Blood Diamond by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

> Gabriel Miranda defeats Shane Young by Submission (neck crank) at 0:59 of Round 1

> Kevin Jousset defeats Kiefer Crosbie by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

WATCH WION LIVE HERE