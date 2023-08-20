UFC 292: Sean O'Malley is new Bantamweight champion; Zhang Weili retains Straweight title

UFC 292 results: Sean O'Malley (United States) has been crowned the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion after he defeated Aljamain Sterling (United States) by TKO (strikes) in the second round in UFC 292 in Boston on Sunday (August 20). In the co-main event, Zhang Weili (China) retained her Strawweight championship title as she defeated Amanda Lemos (Brazil) by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45).

Main event: Sean O'Malley vs Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight division)

Sean O'Malley claimed the Bantamweight title with a second-round stoppage win over Aljamain Sterling. In the second round, O'Malley landed a perfect right hand as Sterling looked to close the distance, dropping the former champion. O'Malley kept on landing shots at Sterling which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

With this victory, O'Malley is the UFC's eighth undisputed Bantamweight champion and has six knockouts in the division's history. In the post-fight interview, O'Malley said he might make his title defence this December.

"It feels right. Honestly, this was the most nervous I’ve ever been for a fight. In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time. I was nervous but I never lost confidence because I know what I possess in this right hand! It only takes one mistake against me. I don’t even know if that was a mistake, I’m just that good! This is just the beginning of the Suga era. I’m running this until 2035, baby!" he added.

Co-main event: Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos (Strawweight division)

Zhang Weili successfully defended her title against Amanda Lemos as she defeated the Brazilian by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45). Weili put Lemos on the canvas early in the first round and seemed her way to pounding out a finish when Lemos executed a perfect deep ninja choke from the bottom. The Chinese managed to escape the choke finishing the round by dropping shots on Lemos along the fence.

From there, Weili managed to dominate till the fifth round and won the fight. Weili landed 296 strikes, - a new single-fight UFC women's record previously held by Valentina Shevchenko's 249 at UFC 255.

Here are the results of other fights in UFC 292:

> Ian Machado Garry defeats Neil Magny by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24).

> Mario Bautista defeats Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-29, 30-27).

> Marlon Vera defeats Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

> Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

> Gregory Rodrigues defeats Denis Tiuliulin by KO (elbows) at 1:43 of Round 1.

> Kurt Holobaugh defeats Austin Hubbard by submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 of Round 2.

> Brad Katona defeats Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

> Andre Petroski defeats Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

> Natalia Silva defeats Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

> Karine Silva defeats Maryna Moroz by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 of Round 1.

