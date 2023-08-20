ugc_banner

UFC 292 Live Streaming: How to watch to Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley Live in India & other countries

Boston. United StatesEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Aug 20, 2023, 03:38 AM IST

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley will lock horns in the main event fight of UFC 292.  Photograph:(Others)

Story highlights

Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold its eighth edition in Boston. Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley will lock horns in the main event fight of UFC 292, staking the Bantamweight championship. Check how to watch the event live. 

UFC 292 Live Streaming: The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold its eighth edition in Boston. Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley will lock horns in the main event fight of UFC 292, staking the Bantamweight championship. Zhang Welli and Amanda Lemos will square off in the UFC Strawweight Championship in the co-main event. The UFC 292 fight card is also jam-packed with rated contests, The Ultimate Fighter's season finale, Team McGregor vs Team Chandler, and Chris Weidman's comeback.

The main card will commence at 07:30 AM IST on August 20.

UFC 292: Where to watch LIVE in India?

In India, the Sony LIV app and website will live broadcast the Sterling vs O'Malley, UFC 292 PPV. Viewers can access the live telecast on Sony Sports Network Channels, SONY TEN and SONY TEN 2

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the matches in the main card on Saturday, August 19. The event's telecast on the main card will start at 10 PM ET. 

UPF 292: List of Events

Main Card

Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley, Bantamweights

Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos, Women's Strawweight

Ian Machado Garry vs Neil Magny, Welterweights

Mario Bautista vs Da'Mon Blackshear, Bantamweights

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz, Bantamweights

Preliminary Card

Brad Tavares vs Chris Weidman, Middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin, Middleweights

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh, Lightweights

Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson, Bantamweight

Early Prelims

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert, Middleweights

Natalia Silva vs Andrea Lee, Women's Flyweights

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz, Women's Flyweights

About Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley 

Aljamain Sterling is a professional MMA fighter of Jamaican descent. He is the first UFC champion to win by disqualification. He was the former Bantamweight Champion of Cage Fury Fighting Championship. Sterling has the most victories, the most consecutive wins, and the most championship defences in UFC Bantamweight history. He is ranked #6 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings as of April 2023.

Sean Daniel O'Malley is a professional MMA fighter from the United States. He is currently ranked second in the UFC bantamweight rankings as of March 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

