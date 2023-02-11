UFC 284: Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski over with weigh-ins; battle for Lightweight title tomorrow

UFC 284- Islam Makachev vs Alexander Volkanovski: The weigh-ins for the battle for the Lightweight title are over and here are the results- Islam Makachev from Russia weighs 155 pounds while the official weight for Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski is 154.5 pounds. With the weigh-ins, the UFC 284 main event is now official and the fight for the Lightweight belt will take place on Sunday (February 12) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Following the weigh-ins, the two fighters had a final staredown before they step into the octagon.

Volkanovski, the current UFC Featherweight champion will take on Lightweight champion Makachev in a five-round championship bout on Sunday. This is one of the biggest MMA fights of this year. Makachev would defend his title for the first time and Volkanovski makes his move to the Lightweight division- which is one of the deepest in terms of talent.

Volkanovski with 25 wins and 1 loss is currently the No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound and is the first UFC champion from Australia. The Aussie is the underdog against the world-class wrestling and grappling skills of Makhachev, who has 23 wins and 1 loss.

During the pre-fight press conference on Friday, Volkanvoski said expressed confidence that he would beat Makachev, and added, “I ain’t tapping. I ain’t going to sleep. I’m getting out and I’m putting hands on him (Makachev).”

Makachev, who became the newly crowned Lightweight champion after defeating Brazil's Charles Oliveira via second-round head-and-arm choke last year, told reporters on Friday that he was going to beat Volkanovski easily.

UFC 284 will take place at the RAC Arena, Perth on Sunday. In the United States, the fight will be broadcast on ESPN and PPV. And in India, the fight that will start at 8.30 am can be watched on the Sony LIV app and website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE