UFC 284 presser: I’m gonna beat Volkanovski easy, says Makhachev as Aussie is keen to clinch Lightweight belt

"I'm gonna beat him (Alexander Volkanovski) easy," Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight division champion Islam Makhachev from Russia said during the pre-fight conference on Friday (February 10) as all eyes are set on his fight against UFC Featherweight division champion Alexander Volkanovski on Sunday (February 12). The UFC 284 is one of the biggest MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fights of this year. Makhachev would defend his title for the first time and Volkanovski makes his move to the Lightweight division- which is one of the deepest in terms of talent.

During the pre-fight press conference at the RAC Arena Perth, Western Australia, Makhachev was asked if Volkanovski defeated him, could the Australian be considered the GOAT (Greatest of all time). “It’s not possible. Because I am the champion. This is not his (Alexander’s) area. This is other power, other division. I am gonna beat him easy,” Makhachev said. However, the Dagestani showered praises on Volkanovski, the first UFC champion from Australia.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski, who holds the longest active win streak in the UFC, expressed confidence that he would win Sunday’s fight. On being asked whether Volkanovski would be prepared for a submission from Makhachev, the Australian said, “I ain’t tapping. I ain’t going to sleep. I’m getting out and I’m putting hands on him (Makhachev).”

Following the press conference, the two champions had a staredown.

Standing at 5 feet 6 inches, (1.68 meters), Volkanovski (with 25 wins, 1 loss) will give up four inches in height and 15 pounds in weight to Makhachev (23 wins, 1 loss) as he moves up the division. The Australian is the underdog against the formidable wrestling and grappling skills of Makhachev.

A day earlier, both fighters held separate briefings. Islam Makhachev told reporters that he would be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world if he defeats Volkanovski inside the octagon on Sunday. "I believe he (Volkanovski) is the best fighter in the world right now in rankings. But I know I am the best MMA fighter because I have all skills," Makhachev said.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, said the Dagestani is a calculative fighter and doesn't take any unnecessary risks. Calling Islam a great fighter, the Australian said, "He will fight on the back foot and wait for the right time to shoot. His distance game isn’t too bad. He’s calculated, brilliant at the basics."

UFC 284 will take place at the RAC Arena, Perth on Sunday. In the United States, the fight will be broadcast on ESPN and PPV. In India, the fight can be watched on Sony LIV app and website.

