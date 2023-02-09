UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski live streaming: Know when & how to watch UFC 284 livestream and broadcast

UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski live streaming: Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, two of the world's top UFC fighters, will square off in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11. Each combatant has high stakes in the game. Volkanovski will defend his position as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, while Makhachev will defend the lightweight title. After UFC 280, Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov presented Volkanovski with the challenge, which he had been lobbying for months. Islam Makhachev would likely be shocked to learn that he will be unable to take down the featherweight champion, according to Alexander Volkanovski. The Australian's rugby experience has given him incredible strength and explosive power.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski is one of the biggest matches the UFC has seen in recent years. It has been compared to the battle between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Other championship matches are Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for the interim Featherweight title, Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown for the Heavyweight title, and Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter.

UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski match all details

UFC 284 will be held at RAC Arena, Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11. The main card fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will begin at 10:00 PM ET or 8:30 AM IST (Sunday).

How to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC 284 match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 284 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 3 AM, with the Prelims starting at 1 AM UK time.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Vokanovski. In India, the preliminary round will start at 5:30 AM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM. To watch UFC 284 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 284 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -410 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +320, lightweight championship

Yair Rodriguez -165 vs. Josh Emmett +140, interim flyweight championship

Jack Della Madalena -310 vs. Randy Brown +250, welterweights

Justin Tafa -125 vs. Parker Porter +105, heavyweights

Jimmy Crute -220 vs. Alonzo Menfield +180, light heavyweights

Tyson Pedro -240 vs. Zhang Mingyang +200, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao -115 vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan -105, featherweights

Kleydson Rodrigues -310 vs. Shannon Ross +250, flyweights

Jamie Mullarkey -260 vs. Francisco Prado +210, lightweights

Jack Jenkins -360 vs. Don Shainis +280, featherweights

Loma Lookboonmee -280 vs. Elise Reed +230, women's strawweights

Shane Young -135 vs. Blake Bilder +115, featherweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -550 vs. Elves Brenner +400, lightweights

Where will UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski clash be livestreamed?