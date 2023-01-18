UFC 283 Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill live streaming: Know when & how to watch UFC 283 livestream and broadcast

UFC 283 Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill live streaming: Glover Teixeira will compete against Jamahal Hill for the vacant light-heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 283 in front of a home audience in Brazil. Teixeira won the title in 2021, making him the second-oldest champion in UFC history at 42, but he lost it to Jiri Prochazka in the Independent's fight of the year in 2022. Prior to last month's draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt, Prochazka had to give up the title due to a recent injury. As a result, the UFC has moved on to a contest between the 43-year-old Teixeira and the up-and-coming Hill.

UFC 283 Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill complete info

UFC 283 will be held on Saturday, January 21 at Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card is scheduled to be held at 10:00 PM ET or 8:30 AM IST( Sunday).

How to watch Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill UFC 283 livestream and TV broadcast?

In US, UFC 283 clashes will be broadcasted live on ESPN and PPV. The monthly subscription fee for ESPN is $9.99, but viewers can save about 20% by purchasing an annual subscription for $99.99. The UFC package costs $124.98 and comes with access to one pay-per-view event and a yearlong ESPN+ membership.

In India, you can watch the livestream of the UFC 283 matches on SonyLIV website and OTT app.

When will UFC 283 Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal clash take place?

Where will UFC 283 Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal clash take place?

The UFC 283 Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal clash will take place in Rio de Janeiro

