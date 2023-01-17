UFC 283 Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill: Check date, time, venue, fight card, livestreaming & TV broadcast details
UFC 283 Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill clash is set to take place this Saturday in Brazil. Know all details regarding UFC 283, including the fight card, livestream/broadcast, time and venue, in the article
Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill: The UFC will hold its first pay-per-view of 2023 this weekend, marking the organization's first trip back to Brazil since March 2020. It has to be one of the most bizarre title fights in UFC history. Essentially, Jan Blachowicz or Magomed Ankalaev, who fought in December, should have received the light heavyweight title vacated by Jiri Prochazka. Dana White, though, made a snap decision when that fight ended in a tie and proved to be disappointing. Instead of scheduling a title rematch between the two competitors, he signed former champion Glover Teixeira to face prospect Jamahal Hill and announced that match as the new title contest. Hill must perform flawlessly to prevail in this bout. He must resist Teixeira's advances or else he would fall to the ground and most likely lose. He will have to maintain his distance, entice the veteran in, and hold out hope that he will catch him with a large item on the counter. On the other hand, Teixeira has so many potential avenues for victory that he deserves to be considered the favourite—provided he doesn't act recklessly or suddenly turn into a dinosaur.
How to watch Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill UFC 283 livestream and TV broadcast?
In US, UFC 283 clashes will be broadcasted live on ESPN and PPV. The monthly subscription fee for ESPN is $9.99, but viewers can save about 20% by purchasing an annual subscription for $99.99. The UFC package costs $124.98 and comes with access to one pay-per-view event and a yearlong ESPN+ membership.
In India, you can watch the livestream of the UFC 283 matches on SonyLIV website and OTT app.
Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill UFC 283 complete info
UFC 283 will be held on Saturday, January 21 at Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card is scheduled to be held at 10:00 PM ET or 8:30 AM IST( Sunday).
Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill UFC 283 fight card
Main card
Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill; For the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno; For the unified UFC flyweight championship
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny; Welterweight
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade; Flyweight
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker; Light heavyweight
Prelims
Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria; Light heavyweight
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira; Middleweight
Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa; Lightweight
Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim; Welterweight
Early prelims
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida; Heavyweight
Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim; Lightweight
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby; Welterweight
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos; Featherweight
Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann; Bantamweight
Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos; Bantamweight