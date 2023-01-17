UFC 283 Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill: Check date, time, venue, fight card, livestreaming & TV broadcast details

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill: The UFC will hold its first pay-per-view of 2023 this weekend, marking the organization's first trip back to Brazil since March 2020. It has to be one of the most bizarre title fights in UFC history. Essentially, Jan Blachowicz or Magomed Ankalaev, who fought in December, should have received the light heavyweight title vacated by Jiri Prochazka. Dana White, though, made a snap decision when that fight ended in a tie and proved to be disappointing. Instead of scheduling a title rematch between the two competitors, he signed former champion Glover Teixeira to face prospect Jamahal Hill and announced that match as the new title contest. Hill must perform flawlessly to prevail in this bout. He must resist Teixeira's advances or else he would fall to the ground and most likely lose. He will have to maintain his distance, entice the veteran in, and hold out hope that he will catch him with a large item on the counter. On the other hand, Teixeira has so many potential avenues for victory that he deserves to be considered the favourite—provided he doesn't act recklessly or suddenly turn into a dinosaur.