UEFA Nations League Final LIVE in 150+ countries: Check when, where & how to Watch UEFA Nations LIVE Streaming

Croatia and Spain will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Finals on June 18 at De Kuip, Netherlands. Spain qualified for the finals after defeating Italy in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 semifinals, scheduled on June 15. Croatia also secured a place in the finals after defeating the Netherlands. The UEFA Nationals League Final will be available for live streaming in more than 150 countries, including India.

The Netherlands, finalists from 2019, lost to 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia in the first semifinal at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam. The second semifinal was a thrilling battle between the reigning European champions Italy and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Spain at the De Grolsch Veste in Enschede. The Netherlands will square off with Italy for the third place on June 18 at 06:30 PM IST.

Croatia topped the UEFA Nations League Group A1 with four wins, one defeat and a draw. Zlatko Dalic's men defeated 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France in the group stage. Moreover, they defeated solitary points to emerge as group winners. Meanwhile, Spain had a dramatic win over Portugal in their final group match in A2. They finished with 11 points, registering three wins, two draws, and one defeat.

The two semifinal winners, Spain and Croatia, will meet in the highly-anticipated UEFA Nations League Final on June 18. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the UEFA Nations League Final.

Where can I watch UEFA Nations League Final 2023 in India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League Final 2022-23, Croatia vs Spain, will be available on Sony LIV. Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels will also telecast the match live in India. The game starts at 12:15 AM in India.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2023 Final Live?

Here's the full list of broadcasters for the UEFA Nations League Fina; 2023.