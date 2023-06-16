UEFA Nations League Final LIVE in 150+ countries: Check when, where & how to Watch UEFA Nations LIVE Streaming
The two semifinal winners, Spain and Croatia, will meet in the highly-anticipated UEFA Nations League Final on June 18. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the UEFA Nations League Final.
Croatia and Spain will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Finals on June 18 at De Kuip, Netherlands. Spain qualified for the finals after defeating Italy in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 semifinals, scheduled on June 15. Croatia also secured a place in the finals after defeating the Netherlands. The UEFA Nationals League Final will be available for live streaming in more than 150 countries, including India.
The Netherlands, finalists from 2019, lost to 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia in the first semifinal at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam. The second semifinal was a thrilling battle between the reigning European champions Italy and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Spain at the De Grolsch Veste in Enschede. The Netherlands will square off with Italy for the third place on June 18 at 06:30 PM IST.
Croatia topped the UEFA Nations League Group A1 with four wins, one defeat and a draw. Zlatko Dalic's men defeated 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France in the group stage. Moreover, they defeated solitary points to emerge as group winners. Meanwhile, Spain had a dramatic win over Portugal in their final group match in A2. They finished with 11 points, registering three wins, two draws, and one defeat.
Where can I watch UEFA Nations League Final 2023 in India?
Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League Final 2022-23, Croatia vs Spain, will be available on Sony LIV. Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels will also telecast the match live in India. The game starts at 12:15 AM in India.
How to watch UEFA Nations League 2023 Final Live?
Here's the full list of broadcasters for the UEFA Nations League Fina; 2023.
Europe
Albania: Digitalb
Andorra: Tf1/M6/TVE/la chaine L'Equipe
Armenia: Public TV Armenia/Vivaro Media
Austria: ORF/Puls24/DAZN
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belgium: RTL Belgium/DPG Media/Eleven Sports
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT/Arena Sport
Bulgaria: BNT/NOVA
Croatia: Nova TV
Cyprus: CyBC/CYTA
Czechia: Česká televize/AMC Networks
Denmark: TV2
Estonia: Viaplay
Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corporation
Finland: YLE/MTV
France: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Georgia: GPB/Silknet
Germany: ARD/ZDF/RTL/DAZN
Greece: Alpha TV/Nova Sports
Hungary: MTVA/TV2/Arena 4
Iceland: Viaplay
Israel: The Sports Channel/Charlton
Italy: RAI/Mediaset/Sky
Kazakhstan: QAZSPORT
Kosovo: Klan Kosova/ArtMotion
Latvia: Viaplay
Liechtenstein: Landeskanal
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: RTL/Eleven Sports/RTL Belgium
Malta: TVM
Moldova: GMG
Monaco: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Montenegro: Arena Sport/RTCG
Netherlands: NOS/Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Norway: TV2-N
Poland: TVP/POLSAT
Portugal: RTP/Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: RTE/Virgin Media/Premier Sports
Romania: Antena TV/Clever Media/Digi Sport
San Marino: RTV/RAI/Mediaset/Sky
Serbia: RTS/Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTV/AMC Networks
Slovenia: SportKlub
Spain: TVE
Sweden: Viaplay
Switzerland: RSI/RTS/SRF/DAZN
Türkiye: TRT/S Sport
United Kingdom: Channel 4/S4C/Viaplay
Ukraine: Megogo
Vatican City: RAI/Mediaset/Sky
Outside Europe
Afghanistan: Sony Six
American Samoa: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Angola: SuperSport
Anguilla: VertiCast Media Group
Antigua & Barbuda: VertiCast Media Group
Argentina: ESPN
Aruba: VertiCast Media Group
Australia: Optus
Bahamas: VertiCast Media Group
Bangladesh: Sony Six
Barbados: VertiCast Media Group
Belize: ESPN
Benin: SuperSport/New World TV
Bermuda: VertiCast Media Group
Bhutan: Sony Six
Bolivia: ESPN
Bonaire: VertiCast Media Group
Botswana: SuperSport
Brazil: Globo/ESPN
British Virgin Islands: VertiCast Media Group
Burkina Faso: SuperSport/New World TV
Burundi: SuperSport/New World TV
Cambodia: CTN
Cameroon: SuperSport/New World TV
Canada: DAZN
Cape Verde: SuperSport
Cayman Islands: VertiCast Media Group
Central African Republic: SuperSport/New World TV
Chad: SuperSport/New World TV
Chile: ESPN
PR China: Super Sports
Colombia: ESPN
Comoros: SuperSport/New World TV
Congo Republic: SuperSport/New World TV
Cook Islands: Digicel
Costa Rica: ESPN
Cuba: VertiCast Media Group
Curacao: VertiCast Media Group
Democratic Republic of Congo: SuperSport/New World TV
Djibouti: SuperSport/New World TV
Dominica: VertiCast Media Group
Dominican Republic: VertiCast Media Group/ESPN
Ecuador: ESPN
El Salvador: ESPN
Equatorial Guinea: SuperSport
Eritrea: SuperSport
Eswatini (Swaziland): SuperSport
Ethiopia: SuperSport
Fiji: Digicel
French Guyana: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe/ESPN
French Polynesia: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe/Digicel
French Southern and Antarctic lands: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Gabon: SuperSport/New World TV
Gambia: SuperSport
Ghana: SuperSport
Grenada: VertiCast Media Group
Guadeloupe: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Guam: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Guatemala: ESPN
Guinea: SuperSport/New World TV
Guinea-Bissau: SuperSport
Guyana: ESPN
Haiti: VertiCast Media Group
Honduras: ESPN
India: Sony Six
Ivory Coast: SuperSport/New World TV
Jamaica: VertiCast Media Group
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport
Lesotho: SuperSport
Liberia: SuperSport
Madagascar: SuperSport/New World TV
Malawi: SuperSport
Malaysia: Astro
Maldives: Sony Six
Mali: SuperSport/New World TV
Mariana Islands: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Marshall Islands: Digicel
Martinique: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Mauritania: SuperSport/New World TV
Mauritius: SuperSport/New World TV/la chaine L'Equipe
Mayotte: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Mexico: Sky Mexico
Midway: Fox Sports/FuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Mongolia: Unitel
Montserrat: VertiCast Media Group
Mozambique: SuperSport
Myanmar: Skynet
Namibia: SuperSport
Nepal: Sony Six
New Caledonia: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
New Zealand: Sky
Nicaragua: ESPN
Niger: SuperSport/New World TV
Nigeria: SuperSport
Niue: Digicel
Pakistan: Sony Six
Palestine: The Sports Channel/Charlton
Panama: ESPN
Papua New Guinea: EM TV
Paraguay: ESPN
Peru: ESPN
Philippines: TAP
Puerto Rico: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Réunion: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
Rwanda: SuperSport/New World TV
Saba: VertiCast Media Group
Samoa: Digicel
Sao Tome and Principe: SuperSport
Senegal: SuperSport/New World TV
Seychelles: SuperSport/New World TV
Sierra Leone: SuperSport
Singapore: Starhub
Solomon Islands: Digicel
Somalia: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
South Korea: Eclat
South Sudan: SuperSport
Sri Lanka: Sony Six
St. Barts: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
St. Christoper: VertiCast Media Group
St. Eustatius: VertiCast Media Group
St. Helena and Ascension: SuperSport
St. Kitts and Nevis: VertiCast Media Group
St. Lucia: VertiCast Media Group
St. Martin: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
St. Pierre & Miquelon: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe
St. Vincent & the Grenadines: VertiCast Media Group
Sudan: SuperSport
Surinam: ESPN
Swaziland: SuperSport
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA
Tanzania: SuperSport
Togo: SuperSport/New World TV
Tonga: Digicel
Tortola: VertiCast Media Group
Trinidad & Tobago: VertiCast Media Group
Turks & Caicos Islands: VertiCast Media Group
Uganda: SuperSport
United States of America: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Uruguay: ESPN
U.S. Virgin Islands: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vanuatu: Digicel
Venezuela: ESPN
Vietnam: Viettel
Wallis & Futuna: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe/Digicel
Zambia: SuperSport
Zimbabwe: SuperSport
