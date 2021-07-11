UEFA EURO 2020 Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Italy vs England?

The UEFA Euro 2020 final is set to take place at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday as Italy and England lock horns in one of their most significant meetings in ongoing history. The two teams have been amazing this mid-year and will be determined to benefiting as much as possible today. Italy have been noteworthy under Roberto Mancini are on a bewildering 33-match unbeaten streak right now. The Azzurri have been brilliant in their positions and have a lot of capability available to them going into this game. England, then again, have a powerful squad. The Three Lions additionally have the absolute most thrilling prospects of the Premier League in their squad and should utilize the home advantage for their potential benefit in this match.

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs England UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England begins at 12:30 AM IST on Monday (July 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England will be available on Sony LIV in India.