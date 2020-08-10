UEFA Champions League: Full schedule, timings of quarter-finals, semis and final

UEFA Champions League: Full fixtures, timings of quarter-finals, semis and final Photograph:( Twitter )
Atalanta, Paris Saint-German, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Olympique Lyon, Red Bull Leipzig and Atletico Madrid have qualified for the ‘Final-8’ of UEFA Champions League, which is set to kickstart from Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal.
The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 is set to enter the decisive stage of the tournament with qualified teams set to lock horns in the quarter-finals before the much-awaited semi-final and final. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UCL will witness a brand new format with teams playing just one-legged matches instead of the traditional two-legged encounters.
The qualified teams will have their eyes set on the coveted trophy with a new winner guaranteed after Liverpool were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last round itself.
Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Wednesday, Estadio da Luz
RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP): Thursday, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Barcelona (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER): Friday, Estadio da Luz
Manchester City (ENG) v Lyon (FRA): Saturday, Estadio Jose Alvalade
RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain: Tuesday, August 18, Estadio da Luz
Manchester City or Lyon v Barcelona or Bayern Munich: Wednesday, August 19, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Final on August 23 at Estadio da Luz