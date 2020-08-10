UEFA Champions League: Full schedule, timings of quarter-finals, semis and final

The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 is set to enter the decisive stage of the tournament with qualified teams set to lock horns in the quarter-finals before the much-awaited semi-final and final. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UCL will witness a brand new format with teams playing just one-legged matches instead of the traditional two-legged encounters.

Atalanta, Paris Saint-German, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Olympique Lyon, Red Bull Leipzig and Atletico Madrid have qualified for the ‘Final-8’, which is set to kickstart from Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal.

The qualified teams will have their eyes set on the coveted trophy with a new winner guaranteed after Liverpool were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last round itself.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Full fixtures, schedule, timing of Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final (all matches at 1900 GMT or 12:30 am IST):

Quarter-finals

Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Wednesday, Estadio da Luz

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP): Thursday, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Barcelona (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER): Friday, Estadio da Luz

Manchester City (ENG) v Lyon (FRA): Saturday, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Semi-finals

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain: Tuesday, August 18, Estadio da Luz

Manchester City or Lyon v Barcelona or Bayern Munich: Wednesday, August 19, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Final on August 23 at Estadio da Luz

