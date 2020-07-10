UEFA Champions League final eight draw throws up possible Bayern Munich-Barcelona clash

The draw for the final eight of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season was made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. In what was a new-looked draw amid COVID-19 pandemic, club representatives joined the draw via video-conference with only a presenter and the draw-maker present at the venue.

In quarter-finals, the winner between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take on the winner from Juventus vs Lyon. Whereas Red Bull Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid, who defeated holders Liverpool to advance to the QFs.

The winner between Barcelona vs Napoli will lock horns with Bayern Munich or Chelsea with Atalanta taking on Paris Saint-Germain in QF 4.

The quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League will be held on between August 12-15 in Lisbon, Portugal.

UCL - Quarter-finals

Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

The semi-finals will see the winner of Real Madrid/Man City/Juventus/Lyon take on the winner of Barcelona/Napoli/Bayern Munich/Chelsea.

The semis of UCL will be played on August 18 and 19 in Lisbon with the final scheduled for August 23.

UCL - Semi-finals

Real Madrid/Man City/Juventus/Lyon v Barcelona/Napoli/Bayern Munich/Chelsea

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Ties to be played on August 18 and 19 in Lisbon.

Notably, all the matches from quarter-finals onwards will be one-legged ties as UEFA scraps the traditional two-legged ties keeping COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

