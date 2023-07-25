UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Check schedule, teams & format for second qualifying round

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 2nd Qualifying Round: The UEFA Champions League 2023-24, started in June, is the 69th edition of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Wembley Stadium, London, will host the final match of the prestigious football tournament in June 2024. The winner will qualify for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage and enter the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025. It will also earn the right to play against the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 winner in the UEFA Super Cup 2024.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 is the last edition to have the 32-team format participating at the group stage as a new expanded format in the following edition. Manchester City are the defending champions of the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Format Explained

A total of 78 teams from 53 associations have participated in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. UEFA uses the rankings based on the coefficients to determine the number of participating teams for each association. However, due to Russia's suspension from the 2023-24 Champions League, UEFA has made many changes.

UEFA Champions League Qualifying Rounds Schedule

The qualifying rounds for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 started on June 27 and will end on August 30. A total of 32 teams will qualify for the group stage starting August 31. Furthermore, the knockout phase will begin on December 18.

The preliminary and first qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League 2023 are over. The draw for the second qualifying round happened on June 21. The first leg of the second qualifying round will occur on July 25-26, and the second leg on August 1-2.

Here's the schedule for the UEFA Champions League 2023 qualifying rounds.

Preliminary round draw: June 13

Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

﻿Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round draw: June 20

First qualifying round: July 11-12 and July 18-19

Second qualifying round draw: June 21

Second qualifying round: July 25-26 and August 1-2

Third qualifying round draw: July 24

Third qualifying round: August 8-9 and August 15

Play-offs round draw: August 7

Play-offs: August 22-23 and August 29-30

UEFA Champions League 2023 Second Qualifying Round Schedule

A total of 24 teams will participate in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Nine teams are automatic entrants, and 15 are the winners of the first qualifying round. The second qualifying round will start with the first leg on July 25-26 and conclude with the second on August 1-2.

The second qualifying round has two parts. The Champions Path features five automatic entrants and 15 first-qualifying winners, and the League Path features four automatic entrants. A total of 12 winners of the two-legged ties will advance to the third qualifying round, and the beaten sides will transfer to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

Here's the schedule for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

First Legs

Tuesday, July 25

Champions path

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Molde (NOR)

GNK Dinamo (CRO) vs Astana (KAZ)

Zrinjski (BIH) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Breidablik (ISL) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

League path

Dnipro-1 (UKR) vs Panathinaikos (GRE)

Servette (SUI) vs Genk (BEL)

Wednesday, July 26

Champions path

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) vs Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Aris Limassol (CYP) vs BATE Borisov (BLR)

Raków Czestochowa (POL) vs Qarabağ (AZE)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) vs Häcken (SWE)

Second legs

Tuesday, August 1

Champions path

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) vs Ludogorets (BUL)

BATE Borisov (BLR) vs Aris Limassol (CYP)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs Zrinjski (BIH)

League path

Panathinaikos (GRE) vs Dnipro-1 (UKR)

Wednesday, August 2

Champions path

Astana (KAZ) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Raków Czestochowa (POL)Häcken (SWE) vs KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Molde (NOR) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) vs Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Copenhagen (DEN) vs Breidablik (ISL)

Galatasaray (TUR) vs Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

League path

Genk (BEL) vs Servette (SUI)

