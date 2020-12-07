UCL: Without Cavani and Martial, Manchester United face tricky task against RB Leipzig

Manchester United face a herculean task of defeating German club RB Leipzig in their crunch UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday as the Premier League club will be without the servives of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United will qualify if they avoid a defeat against Leipzig but the duo of Cavani and Martial – who helped the Red Devils win 3-1 at West Ham this weekend, will miss out due to ‘minor niggles’.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side lost 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain last week and pressure will be on the English club when they take the field to face Leipzig.

"David (De Gea) is back in travelling, Luke (Shaw) is travelling," said Solskjaer, who is without Fred through suspension.

"Edinson and Anthony they've only minor niggles but they won't be making the trip."

Manchester United started the UCL group stage action with an impressive win against PSG followed by a 5-0 hammering of Leipzig at home. However, a defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir threw the group open.

"Knockout games or games like this that mean you can go through or not are big," he said.

"The players are here, they are Man United players, because they have qualities that we've looked for and I'm sure that tomorrow night will prove that's the reason why they're here, they will show it.

"I think the character of the group is getting better and better and we're looking forward to the game."

Manchester United, who last lifted the coveted UCL in 2008, will need to be self-motivated by their away form this season.

"It's something that we want, games like this," said Solskjaer. "It's a tradition for Man United -- we never make it easy for ourselves.

"Of course we look at the games, especially the away game against Istanbul (Basaksehir) that we could have got three points, but that's just the way we do things.

"We do make it hard for ourselves. That's been ever since I played and that's a long, long time ago."