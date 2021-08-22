'UAE’s conditions will suit as it is like a home ground': Pakistan's Imad Wasim on T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (August 17) announced the schedule of the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as the high-octane event will get underway from 17 October. The final clash will be in Dubai on November 14 and a reserve day is also kept aside on November 15.

Pakistan batsman Imad Wasim has said that his team will be among the favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup as they have a big home advantage playing in UAE.

“UAE’s conditions will suit as it is like a home ground for us, having played there for a long period of time. This is why we are also considered as one of the favourites for the tournament. We have skillful players who can take us deep in the championship so we will try to give our 100 per cent on the field,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We have two or three good series before that [T20 World Cup] and focused on winning that so that we head into the World Cup with rhythm and confidence,” he added.

Wasim went on to reveal that he was 'disappointing'.

“Losing the central contract was disappointing but ups and downs, with or without reason, are part and parcel of life. It was a difficult period for me and my family but the only way out of it is to perform well on the field and that is what I’m focused on doing,” he said.

“I want to play ODI cricket and I told everyone about it too. I have only played two or three ODIs since the 2019 World Cup and I don’t know why I was dropped from the side. But that’s the decision of the selectors, coaches and captain and I have to accept it. Although, I will continue playing domestic cricket [List A] and perform to the best of my ability,” he signed off.