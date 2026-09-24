/Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: British heavyweight showdown set for Dec 11 in Cardiff

Tyson Fury will take on Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight clash at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Dec 11. After months of negotiations, which at one point put the fight in doubt as Fury pushed for another bout with Oleksandr Usyk, Saudi Arabian boxing figure Turki Alalshikh confirmed the date and venue on Thursday.

“For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight,” he wrote on social media.

“Back in April, I said that any announcement would come from me. I can now confirm that Fury Vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over…”

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The Principality Stadium has hosted major sporting events, including Champions League and FA Cup finals, along with Wales football and rugby matches. The confirmation now allows both fighters to begin their preparations for one of the biggest fights in British boxing.

The bout will be available on streaming platform Netflix.



The 38-year-old Fury last fought in July, when he defeated 46-year-old Mariusz Wach in Thailand. While, Joshua was knocked down twice in the opening round before recovering to beat Kristian Prenga in his most recent fight two months ago.

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Overall, Fury has won 36 of his 39 professional fights and has held the WBC, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles during his career. The ‘Gypsy King’ lost twice to Usyk in world title fights in 2024.

Whereas, Joshua has 30 wins from 34 fights and has previously held the WBO and IBF titles. He suffered two defeats against Usyk in 2021 and 2022.