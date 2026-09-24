/IND vs PAN, international friendly: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The Indian football team will begin its much-awaited FIFA window with a clash against World No. 44 Panama on Friday (Sep 25). The match will be followed by what could be their ‘biggest match’ against five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil and Uruguay. Panama, a small country with a population of 4.65 million, has established itself on the international football stage.

The team has qualified for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups and also finished runners-up in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League. At the 2026 World Cup, Panama gave stronger teams such as England, Croatia and Ghana a tough fight in Group L before being eliminated.

India, meanwhile, have struggled to make a strong impact at the Asian level and have also faced several issues related to the domestic structure of the game in recent times.



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However, if Khalid Jamil’s side can put up a strong fight against tougher opponents over the next two weeks, it could bring a new sense of confidence and optimism to the Indian camp. Playing against more experienced teams will also give Indian footballers an opportunity to learn and gain valuable experience.

These matches will also give the Indian team and administrators a chance to assess the current state of the sport and understand the areas where Indian football needs improvement.

“This is a very important window for us, with three challenging matches against teams that have played at the World Cup,” Jamil has said.

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All you need to know about the India vs Panama international friendly

When and where will the India vs Panama international friendly take place?

The India vs Panama international friendly will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (Sep 25).

What time will the India vs Panama international friendly start?

The match between India and Panama will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Panama international friendly in India?

The international friendly between India and Panama will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can fans watch the India-Panama friendly online in India?