/Trump says US will ensure 'the right people' enter for FIFA World Cup 2026

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (June 10) that his administration is taking steps to ensure ‘the right people’ are allowed into the United States for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Speaking during an Oval Office bill-signing event, Trump was asked about concerns among international soccer fans who fear visa restrictions could make it difficult to attend World Cup matches in the US. He responded by saying officials are handling the issue ‘very closely to make sure the right people come in’.

The concerns follow reports that Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup due to alleged links to suspected members of terror organizations. Trump’s immigration policies have remained a source of debate, particularly after Washington imposed a broad travel ban last year affecting citizens from 12 countries, including Somalia.

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Meanwhile, Iran's football federation stated that its allocation of World Cup fan tickets had been revoked. The federation argued that the move would sabotage the presence of Iranian fans and contradict the spirit of international sporting competition. Reports also suggest that Iran’s national team, currently based in Mexico, will only be permitted to enter the United States on match days and must leave immediately afterward. The restrictions would prevent players from participating in standard pre-match activities. Additionally, 15 Iranian football officials were reportedly denied visas.

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