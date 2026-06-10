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Trump says US will ensure 'the right people' enter for FIFA World Cup 2026

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 23:27 IST
Trump says US will ensure 'the right people' enter for FIFA World Cup 2026

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

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Donald Trump says the US will ensure ‘the right people’ enter for the World Cup amid visa concerns affecting Somali and Iranian participants

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (June 10) that his administration is taking steps to ensure ‘the right people’ are allowed into the United States for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Speaking during an Oval Office bill-signing event, Trump was asked about concerns among international soccer fans who fear visa restrictions could make it difficult to attend World Cup matches in the US. He responded by saying officials are handling the issue ‘very closely to make sure the right people come in’.

The concerns follow reports that Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup due to alleged links to suspected members of terror organizations. Trump’s immigration policies have remained a source of debate, particularly after Washington imposed a broad travel ban last year affecting citizens from 12 countries, including Somalia.

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Meanwhile, Iran's football federation stated that its allocation of World Cup fan tickets had been revoked. The federation argued that the move would sabotage the presence of Iranian fans and contradict the spirit of international sporting competition. Reports also suggest that Iran’s national team, currently based in Mexico, will only be permitted to enter the United States on match days and must leave immediately afterward. The restrictions would prevent players from participating in standard pre-match activities. Additionally, 15 Iranian football officials were reportedly denied visas.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches taking place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

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About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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