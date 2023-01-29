Travis Head keen on working on feet movement and deploying positive mindset ahead of India series

Australia’s middle-order batter Travis Head said watching England batters score huge runs in the Test series against Pakistan inspired him to work on his feet movement against spin ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, slated to start on February 9th in Nagpur. Currently training in Sydney in a pre-series camp hosted by the team management, Head said on his previous three away tours to Asia he didn’t perform the way he would have liked; adding he wants to feel positive about using his feet against the spin – something he’d be doing more often against Ravi Ashwin-led India’s spin heavy attack.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald ahead of team’s departure for a long India tour, the left-handed batter said against pace his feet work very well but against spin he hasn’t used them in a way that would fetch him more success. Admitting that playing spin in Australia and in Asia are two different things, Head wants to emphasize on working on his feet movement and playing mindset.

"Watching the way England played in Pakistan, I've probably looked back and wasn't as positive as I'd like to be against spin in those series," Head told Sydney Morning Herald.

"I feel like the way I played throughout this series against spin - I know it's completely different being in Australia - but the more positive I am, the better I am with my feet and the better I am in defence.

"We've seen that with fast bowling this summer. When I hunt the ball, my front foot defence is probably the best it's been and I think I've got to go over there with a positive mindset, not a defensive one," the left-handed batter added.

Though against Pakistan and Sri Lanka on his previous away tours he got a bit defensive against the turning ball, Head feels against India on low and slow tracks he might not get a big score but if he could contribute with healthy 40s and 50s, that could prove to be match-winning as well.