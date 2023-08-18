ugc_banner

Transgender chess players barred from women's tournaments

AFP
Paris, FranceUpdated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

Transgender chess players barred from women's tournaments Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

FIDE stressed, however, that there are "no restrictions on playing in the open section for a person who has changed gender".The measures do not apply to transgender men competing in the men's categories, but they will be stripped of any women's titles they won before their transition, according to the temporary rules.

Transgender chess players will not be permitted to compete in women's tournaments under temporary new rules to be introduced from Monday by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

"In the case of a gender transition from male to female, the player is not entitled to take part in women's events until a new decision is taken by FIDE," said the Lausanne-based organisation in a statement.

This decision will be taken "within two years", according to the same source. 

trending now

FIDE stressed, however, that there are "no restrictions on playing in the open section for a person who has changed gender".

The measures do not apply to transgender men competing in the men's categories, but they will be stripped of any women's titles they won before their transition, according to the temporary rules.

According to FIDE, gender reassignment "has a significant impact on a player's status and future eligibility for tournaments", without providing any further details about the reasons for this.

The announcement drew criticism from transgender players.

"I don't think I'm smarter than most cis women, nor do I think that my pre-transition years have given me an innate advantage at chess," said transgender journalist and chess player Ana Valens in an article published on The Mary Sue website.

In the world of sport, the International Cycling Union (UCI), World Athletics and the International Swimming Federation have also taken steps to exclude transgender athletes from women's competitions.

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

 

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

CWC 2023: Sourav Ganguly shrugs off No. 4 debate, says 'we have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli...'

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah strikes on return, scalps two wickets in first over in Dublin | WATCH

'It was God’s way of telling....': Akhtar recalls Virat Kohli's masterclass vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup