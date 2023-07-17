Tour de France: Cheeky selfie leads to huge crash, several riders fall - WATCH

A Tour de France spectator trying to take a selfie caused a massive crash with the riders 52 kilometres into the event. In an intense moment during the 15th stage, Jonas Vingegaard, the reigning champion and his squad went through a series of unfortunate events. As the team pushed forward, the spectator set in motion forces that led to chaos and disruption for the squad. American rider Sepp Kuss was touched by the spectator on the side of the road. This caused Kuss and several other riders to take a nasty fall. Maxi crash at the Tour de France caused by a roadside person who was filming with his phone.



Crash seen in slow motion. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/qAbxycQSBf — Procyclinglover (@procyclinglover) July 16, 2023 × Belgian cyclist Nathan van Hooydonck fell to the pavement with an explosive thud, and was followed by Sepp Kuss and Dylan van Baarle.

The disturbance challenged one Jumbo- Visma rider’s fragile equilibrium, leading to a bad crash.

However, they soon rose to their feet and sat on their cycles, peddling to regain their momentum in the race and reclaim their place.

In a conversation with Cycling News, Kuss added that such incidents involving spectators are common in the Tour. "There was a spectator leaning into the road, I guess. It just happened suddenly, and that's part of the Tour, there are a lot of people. There was a narrowing in a town. We were just trying to slow down the peloton to let the break go, and then just on the side, unfortunately, somebody wanted to get a selfie. I didn't really see it coming," said Kuss. Van Hooydonck wasted no time in catching his breath and hopping on his cycle, he used all the strength in his body to continue on. Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma leads the pack with a slim 10-second advantage over his Slovenian nemesis, Tadej Pogacar.

