Tottenham Hotspur in dilemma over Jose Mourinho sacking due to to £35m contract clause

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur may have to be with manager Jose Mourinho for a while as there is no break clause in his contract. Daniel Levy always wanted Mourinho to take the charge at his club and pounced on the chance when the 'Special One' was available while offering him a contract until 2023 worth a whopping £15 million a season.

While Tottenham Hotspur were doing well under Mourinho till December, the London club has been on a crashing run of late spiralling them down in the points table. Since then, Mourinho has been under immense pressure with the club out of the title race.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Levy would have to shell out a massive £35 million if he was to sack the former Real Madrid manager.

With Mourinho bagging a reported £290,000-a-week at Tottenham Hotspur, the London club would need to fork out £5m for the remainder of this season, as well as a further £30m for the next two seasons.

However, the type of pay would be nothing new for the Portuguese who has earned £68m in compensation after being sacked by his former clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur have just finished paying former boss Mauricio Pochettino, whom Mourinho replaced in the late stages of 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur faithful have already grown tired of Mourinho's defensive and unattractive football with the club dropping to ninth place in the standings following five defeats in their last six Premier League matches.

Reportedly, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is ready to accept an offer in Premier League and that has mounted even more pressure on Mourinho.

However, Mourinho remains confident over his future at the club.

“The problem is if you don’t have pressure,” Mourinho said.

“I felt in trouble when I was at home and did not have pressure for a few months.

“That’s the problem. It comes like oxygen, it is out life, I don’t think there is any coach in the world without objectives or any kind if pressure.

“You just get used to it and also used to the way the press is at the time, you just have to adapt to it.”