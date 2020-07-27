Tokyo opens empty Olympics venues up for public use

It was supposed to be the time when Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be going in full flow. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Games back by a year in what was a historic call by the organisers. With still around a year to go for the quadrennial events, Tokyo Olympics venues, that would have been decked up with world’s top athletes and fans from all around the world, are now being opened up for use by sporting federations and public.

The newly built Canoe Slalom Centre opened its gate on Monday for athletes to train and practice while the renovated Tatsumi Swimming Centre, which is also set to host water polo, will be available for use from mid-August.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that it plans to also open the gates of other Olympic venues in the coming monhts, although that could change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The 2020 Games were due to begin last Friday but were deferred to 2021 given the current situation surrounding the dreaded virus and international travel and quarantine restrictions in some of the biggest countries.

The financial ramification to postpone the Tokyo Olympics have been immense with the bill for the quadrennial event coming up to more than $12.6 billion before the historic call was taken to delay the tournament.

The International Olympic Committee has estimated the postponement will cost around $800 million whereas Japan has yet to provide an estimate as to how much the deferment will cost the country.

There has been mixed reactions from the sporting fraternity on Tokyo Olympics with many still being less optimistic about conducting the Games if a vaccine is not available by next year whereas others have been of the view that spectator-less Olympics will be too hard on the country and the organisers.